Real Indian has fun running to unseat fake Indian Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2017

Can a real Indian, albeit a Republican from Bombay (Mumbai), take down a lily white Democrat claiming to be an American Indian in liberal Massachusetts?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who pretended to be an American Indian to take advantage of Harvard’s affirmative action privileges, is being challenged by Republican V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, a tech whiz and Tamil Indian American who emigrated with his family to the U.S. from Bombay in 1970.

Writing for American Thinker on July 5, Monica Showalter noted: “Sure, it’s a different kind of Indian, but dark-skinned Tamil Indian-Americans are usually lumped in with whites on affirmative action forms. Snowy white Granny Warren, on the other hand, is an oppressed minority based on the color of her skin, see?”

Ayyadurai, who holds four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including a Ph.D. in biological engineering, has already had some fun at Warren’s expense, having sent the senator a DNA test, which she refused to take.

“I’m deeply saddened @SenWarren refused my thoughtful (gift-wrapped) Birthday Gift: the 23&me DNA Test Kit,” Ayyadurai tweeted on July 2. “Most unfortunate! #FakeIndian.”

Outside the Indian thing, Ayyadurai and Warren “couldn’t be more opposite,” Showalter wrote.

“Warren bit and clawed her way to the top through rent-seeking, speculation (as when she flipped houses back in Oklahoma), cronyism (she took $350,000 to teach one class), and punching her ticket as she winged her way through academia, and racial grievance mongering. While claiming the system is rigged and she stands up for the little guy, she’s participated with gusto as an insider pig at the trough, shutting out others. She’s moved in lockstep to the Democrats, a leading standard bearer.

“Ayyadurai made his name through inventions and engineering, with a wide-ranging mind that explores biotech, computer science, scientific visualization and many more areas. In other words, he produced things of value rather than seek rents, and made the world a better place than he found it. He also seems to be new to politics, having disliked Republicans and Democrats equally ever since he could vote, holding a wide variety of mixed opinions, but finally finding a political leader who spoke to him in President Trump. He says his candidacy is about solving problems, not ideology. Yes, his work has had controversy, but it’s hard not to sympathize with him.”

Trump’s victory was “bound to occur…. You can’t get away with fooling people over and over again,” Ayyadurai told Breitbart in a July 3 interview. “The truth is what intellectual and Hollywood Elites are upset at … [It] is not Trump, but that they lost control over everyday people, who they discounted as inferior – a lower caste.”

