‘Raw deal’: Democrats insist economic boom, job growth is bad news for nation’s ‘backbone’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2018

The U.S. economy gained 213,000 jobs last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report released on July 6. The jobs numbers were better than had been forecast.

Democrats were not impressed.

House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi called the Trump economy a “raw deal.”

In a statement issued after the release of the jobs report, Pelosi said:

“June jobs numbers show what is at stake from the brewing storm of rising health costs, spiraling trade uncertainty and an economy being hollowed out to enrich big corporations and the wealthiest 1 percent.

“Six months after receiving their windfall from the GOP tax scam for the rich, Corporate America is on track to spend $1 trillion on dividends and stock buybacks, while announcing tens of thousands of layoffs, refusing to give workers a raise and raising costs for families. Meanwhile, hard-working farmers, factory workers and families across the nation are reeling from retaliatory tariffs and trade uncertainty. America should be taking strong, smart and strategic action against unfair trade policies, not recklessly antagonizing our allies and inviting retaliation against the men and women of American farming and manufacturing.

“The American people deserve so much better than the raw deal they are getting from the cynical Republican special interest agenda. Democrats know that the American people deserve A Better Deal, with Better Jobs, Better Wages and a Better Future. Democrats will never stop fighting for the hard-working middle class families who are the backbone of our nation.”

DNC chair and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez released the following statement:

“With slow wage growth, rising health care premiums, and skyrocketing gas prices across the country, Donald Trump’s reckless policies are hurting millions of hardworking families. Trump and Republicans in Congress have been so determined to undermine workers that they held a Supreme Court seat hostage for nearly a year in order to nominate an aggressively anti-union justice, who became the deciding vote in last week’s disgraceful decision in the Janus case.

“This is all part of the Republican playbook. For decades, Republicans and their wealthy corporate allies have been chipping away at workers’ rights, weakening unions, and depressing wages – all while giving massive tax cuts to the top 1%. . . . Trump and Republicans in Congress are trying to build a winner-take-all economy that enriches their wealthy friends and saddles working families with the bill. Democrats want to create good-paying jobs and build an economy that works for everyone. And we will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with workers and with our brothers and sisters in the labor movement as they fight for the wages, benefits, and livelihood they deserve.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments