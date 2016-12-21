Opposition intel charges Iran’s IRGC with ‘worst crimes against humanity in 21st Century’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2016

Iran is complicit “in the most atrocious war crimes and crimes against humanity in the 21st century,” an intelligence report by an opposition group said of Iran’s actions in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo.

“Mass executions, preventing the transfer of civilians, including women and children, [and] attacking civilians has all been done by the forces of the mullahs’ regime.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force “has played an extensive role in the rape of Aleppo, building a network of bases around the Syrian city and directing militiamen from Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan to do the killing, an Iranian opposition group says in a new intelligence report,” a Dec. 20 report by security correspondent Rowan Scarborough for The Washington Times said.

“The fact is that Aleppo has been occupied by the IRGC and its mercenaries,” according to the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran, or MEK, the largest opposition group to the Islamic mullahs who rule Iran.

The MEK, in its report provided to Scarborough, said that the IRGC has amassed an army of 25,000 Iranian and militia troops in and around Aleppo, including homegrown Syrian mercenaries who receive cash transferred from Teheran to Damascus.

More than 30,000 have died in the battle of Aleppo, a last urban rebel holdout against President Bashar Assad’s regime.

“The blood for these atrocities are on their hands,” U.S. President Barack Obama said last week of Iran, Russia and the Syrian regime.

The overall death toll in Syria’s civil war has topped 400,000, according to the UN.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments