Rampaging wild boars kill 3 ISIS jihadists in Iraq

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2017

A group of rampaging wild boars attacked Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists who were planning to ambush anti-ISIS Iraqi tribesmen. The boars killed three terrorists, according to reports.

The incident occurred on April 23 near farmland in the al-Rashad region, an ISIS-controlled pocket 53 kilometers (33 miles) south of Kirkuk, Iraqi News reported, citing a local source.

At least eight ISIS jihadists had reportedly taken cover among dense reeds in preparation for a surprise attack on local anti-ISIS tribesmen when a herd of wild boars attacked the jihadists.

The ISIS fighters likely disturbed the notoriously short-tempered animals, said Sheikh Anwar al-Assi, a chief of the local Ubaid tribe and head of the group of local tribesmen who took up arms after ISIS took control of the nearby town of Hawija.

Alsumaria News quoted a source as saying that “Daesh (ISIS) militants took revenge at the pigs that attacked the farmland,” but did not clarify the method.

ISIS has held areas in southwestern Kirkuk since 2014, forcing thousands of civilians to flee to refugee camps in the province and neighboring cities.

Local officials have repeatedly called on the government to liberate ISIS-held regions in Kirkuk province, but government forces are currently focused on the six-month-old campaign to retake Mosul, ISIS’s largest stronghold in Iraq.

Local media report that ISIS militants have regularly executed civilians in Kirkuk over accusations of collaboration with security forces or attempting to flee areas the terror group controls.

