Raleigh, NC native credits family for decisive win at Players Championship

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2018

Webb Simpson won the Players Championship by four strokes on May 13, after dominating the field in his first PGA Tour victory in more than four years.

“The Players” at the TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course is considered a major test of golf with its treacherous par-3 No. 17 “Island Green”.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native said his mother, Debbie, was in his thoughts as he clinched the win on the first Mother’s Day since his father, Sam, died in November.

Sam Simpson not only introduced Webb to golf, but also to his wife, Dowd, who he met in college at Wake Forest, according to a report by Golf Digest.

“Whether it was the Bible or The Rules of Golf, Sam tried to live his life by the book,” the report said.

“He did not inherit any talent,” Webb’s father told Walter Magazine. “His hard work is what did it. His hard work did it for him, and his love of the game.”

Simpson admitted to the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that he thinks of his father “all the time” on the golf course, noting he still feels his father’s presence after his passing.

His father introduced his son to his future bride. Sam met Dowd first at a party and offered her $100 to go on one date with his son.

“If he’s half as cute as you, I’ll do it for free,” Dowd quipped as Wake Forest Magazine recounted the tale.

Simpson has credited his Christian faith for success, saying yesterday he is “a child of God.”

He also places his family first, turning back two years ago on the way to the Players Championship, after praying for his wife who was due to give birth to their fourth child in one week.

“I spent my first hour on the road praying about it. Then I finally turned around. I was a wreck. I’m a big believer in the power of prayer.” The baby was born within minutes of his return.

Webb and Dowd Simpson now have three daughters and a son: Mercy, James, Willow & Wyndham.

