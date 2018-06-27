‘Rage is off the charts’: New poll finds 6 in 10 bracing for violence by Trump-haters

by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2018

Six in 10 Americans are concerned about the threats of violence from anti-Trump advocates and nearly a third fear it will end in civil war, a new poll found.

The survey from Rasmussen Reports found that 59 percent of all voters “are concerned that those opposed to President Trump’s policies will resort to violence.”

And 31 percent believe “it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years.”

A GOP congressmen said the Left, devoid of ideas, is responding to the major winning streak of President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans with a hatefest aimed at dehumanizing “anyone who disagrees.”

“If you can’t win by facts and the arguments and the proof is just outside these doors, then you have to dehumanize those of us who are on the more conservative side,” Rep. David Schweikert said.

“There’s an absolute attempt to dehumanize anyone who disagrees, and particularly the rage is off the charts right now because our philosophy is actually working,” the Arizona Republican said.

Schweikert, who has served in Congress since 2011, said he received more death threats in 2017 than every other year he’s been in office combined.

In the past week, three top Trump aides, including spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and senior adviser Stephen Miller have been publicly harassed and humiliated.

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters followed up by turning up the rhetoric, encouraging liberal mobs to harass members of Trump’s administration in public.

“Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants,” Waters said. “We have protesters taking up at their house who are saying, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep.’ ”

Waters added: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere!”







“My fear is this is the playbook of a lot of our brothers and sisters on the Left – they’re going to get fringier and fringier, louder and louder, angrier and angrier, and as you and I know, we sometimes have some folks in our society who aren’t completely healthy,” Schweikert said while appearing on “Plaidcast”, a podcast hosted by Republican Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin.

“And we had more death threats last year, in my office, even one towards my little girl, than we’ve ever had in all the other years combined and my fear is that this rage that is being generated for political turnout is actually really becoming unhealthy for our political society,” Schweikert said.

Duffy agreed, saying “It’s incredibly troubling, because I’ve had threats against my family and my children as well – horrible things said. We know what happened to [House Majority Whip] Steve Scalise last year and our baseball team and with that, I don’t think the left recognizes that this isn’t the way the system was set up.”

Schweikert’s comments come just about a year after a Bernie Sanders supporter shot Scalise at a congressional baseball practice.

