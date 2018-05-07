Public rallies to Caputo’s defense; donations cover legal bills

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2018

The Make America Great Again team “has got my back,” former Trump campaign associate Michael Caputo said after a GoFundMe account to cover his legal bills swelled to more than $250,000 over the weekend.

The amount in the GoFundMe account “covers my legal fees, unless it turns into hellish litigation,” Caputo told The Washington Times. “And the more I speak out, the more likely it is I get dragged along.”

Caputo told the Times: “Investigators know I need help with my legal fees, and they know how to use that against you. After this unexpected grass-roots support from 5,000 donors of less than $50 each, investigators also know the [Make America Great Again] team’s got my back. And I’m not so scared anymore.”

In an interview on Fox News last week about the Mueller investigation’s impact on his family, Tucker Carlso asked: ‘So they just bankrupt you?’ ”

Caputo: “Not just me. I think other people too. I mean, a tin cup isn’t a good look, but I’ve had to open a GoFundMe page. I certainly didn’t sign up for this when I went to work for the Trump campaign. And I will never, ever, work on another Republican campaign for as long as I live. I think that’s part of this, Tucker. I think this is a punishment strategy. I think they want to destroy the president. They want to destroy his family. They want to destroy his businesses. They want to destroy his friends so that no billionaire in, let’s say 15 years, wakes up and tells his wife, ‘You know what? The country’s broken and only I can fix it.’ His wife will say, ‘Are you crazy? Did you see what happened to Donald Trump and everybody around him?’ So that’s what this is about.”

Asked about his Mueller testimony, Caputo said: “The good news for the American people is this investigation is moving forward resolutely. The bad news is they are focused on bogus allegations of Russian collusion.”

Caputo, in testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence last month had said: “Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, all because you lost an election. I want to know because God damn you to Hell.”

