Pro-Pyongyang paper: Seoul failed to recognize N. Korea’s new ‘strategic status’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2017

Whose side is South Korean President Moon Jae-In on, pro-North Korean forces in South Korea and Japan want to know.

Liberal leftists and openly pro-North Korean activists passionately backed Moon’s recent victorious election campaign and his supporters’ earlier drive to impeach his predecessor, President Park Geun-Hye.

But by subsequently teaming up with the nation’s strategic allies, the United States and Japan, Moon has made a “miscalculation” on North Korea’s advancing “strategic status” in the wake of Pyongyang’s two recent ICBM tests, a pro-North Korean newspaper based in Japan objected.

“(If the South gives up its submission to U.S.), it would be an opportunity for better inter-Korean relations and unification, but South Korea’s incumbent leader misjudges the situation,” the Chosun Sinbo reported on Aug. 2.

The liberal South Korean president “does not understand the change in North Korea’s strategic status,” the paper said.

Chosun Sinbo is not North Korea’s state media, but it serves as an unofficial mouthpiece for Pyongyang.

North Korea claimed it carried out a second successful test of an ICBM on July 30, less than a month after a previous test.

The Kim Jong-Un regime said that the entire U.S. mainland is within the missile’s striking range.

Moon, who campaigned for accommodation and dialogue with the communist regime in Pyongyang, warned that the North has reached the threshold of a “red line” with the ICBM tests.

“Moon took office in May with vows for a dual-track approach of North Korea’s denuclearization and dialogue with Pyongyang, but his rapprochement gesture including offers for talks has hit a snag,” Yonhap said in an Aug. 2 report.

