Pro-Hizbullah newspaper reports Saudis could embrace Trump’s Arab-Israel peace plan

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2017

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has called on Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to normalize relations between the kingdom and Israel, a report said.

The pro-Hizbullah Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on Nov. 14 publicized the contents of a letter it said was sent from Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir to Crown Prince Mohammad in which al-Jubeir lists the potential benefits of what would be a dramatic shift in Saudi policy.

The letter called on Saudi Arabia to embrace U.S. President Donald Trump’s effort to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab world as part of an effort to achieve a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

While al-Jubeir in the letter acknowledges that the move would initially be rejected by much of the Arab world, he writes that it would have long-term benefits.

Some in the Arab world were skeptical of the Al-Akhbar report, noting the paper’s support in the past for Hizbullah.

Channel 10 cited unnamed sources in the Arab world who suggested the Al-Akhbar report may be a ploy to harm Saudi Arabia and benefit the Iranian-backed Hizbullah movement.

Saudi Arabia recently declared war on Hizbullah, calling the terror group “the Party of Satan”.

Hizbullah leaders have claimed publicly that Saudi Arabia is colluding behind the scenes with Israel against the Lebanese terror group.

The Trump administration is looking to secure a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority that would also lead to recognition of the Jewish state by the larger Arab world.

