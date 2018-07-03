Pro-Abbas Palestinians rally against Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2018

Palestinians loyal to Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas rallied in Ramallah on July 2 to protest what they say are attempts by the United States “to impose its plans in the area.”

Protesters expressed support for Abbas and the PA leadership’s rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

The Palestinian people “stand united against the ‘Deal of the Century,’ ” Dalal Salama, a member of Fatah’s central council, told Anadolu Agency.

“The rally is a message to the U.S. administration and the Israeli government that the Palestinian people insist on resolving the conflict in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and refuse to abandon their inalienable rights,” Salama said.

Abbas has boycotted the Trump administration’s Middle East peace initiative since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Last week, Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and his Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, visited the region for talks on Trump’s peace initiative. They did not visit Ramallah or meet any PA officials due to Abbas’ boycott of the U.S.

Trump, during a meeting at the White House with King Abdullah II of Jordan last week, declined to offer a timetable for announcing his Middle East peace plan, saying only that “a lot of progress has been made.”

PA officials have repeatedly rejected the Trump administration’s peace proposal, claiming it has been coordinated with Israel.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments