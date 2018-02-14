Press freedom group denounces ‘unparalleled’ media suppression in Iran

Special to WorldTribune.com

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterated its condemnation of the Iranian authorities’ harassment of journalists, saying control of news and information has been “implacable” since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian authorities are “trying to reinforce its news control both at home and internationally,” the Paris-based media watchdog said on February 13.

“For the past 39 years, the regime’s control of news and information has been implacable and its persecution of media independence has been unparalleled,” a statement added, citing “police and judicial harassment.”

“The exact number of journalists arrested and convicted during this dark period in Iran’s history – especially during the purge years – is still not officially known,” it also said.

The statement insisted that the crackdown on the freedom to inform also targets the international media.

RSF said several journalists who received visas and are currently in Iran have been prevented for moving about freely in the capital, Tehran, and that they have been prevented from covering antigovernment protests that spread across the country in late December and early January.

Iran is ranked 165th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2017 World Press Freedom Index.

