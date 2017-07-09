Pope’s preferred journalist, an atheist, conveys concerns about G20, immigration

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2017

As world powers gathered in Hamburg, Germany for the G20, Pope Francis aired his concerns that migrants “are drawn to the continents and countries of ancient wealth … especially Europe.”

In an interview with Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, an avowed atheist, Francis said that “colonialism began in Europe. There were positive aspects of colonialism, but also negative. Nonetheless, Europe grew richer, the richest in the world. It will therefore be the main target of migratory peoples,” he said.

“That’s why the G20 worries me: it primarily affects immigrants from countries all over the world and affects them even more as time goes on.”

Scalfari, co-founder of the Italian daily La Repubblica, reportedly “expressed his own opinion” to the Pope regarding the future of Europe. The journalist stressed “the need for Europe to take on a federal structure, an opinion shared by the pontiff,” Thomas D. Williams, research fellow at the Center for Ethics and Culture, Notre Dame University, wrote for Breitbart on July 8.

European nations will move “if they realize one truth,” Francis said, “either Europe becomes a federal community or it will no longer count for anything in the world.”

In his many interviews with Francis, Scalfari allegedly “does not record their conversations but publishes the interviews from memory,” Williams noted. “Nevertheless, to date the Pope has never taken back anything that Scalfari has written, and nor has he stopped granting him interviews.”

In the interview, Francis also pointed to “very dangerous alliances between powers who have a distorted view of the world: America and Russia, China and North Korea, Putin and Assad in the war in Syria.”

