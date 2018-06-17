Pope Francis: Abortion is ‘white gloves’ equivalent of Nazi eugenics

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2018

Using abortion to end pregnancies that may result in birth defects is indicative of today’s “throwaway culture” and comparable to the Nazis’ eugenics program, Pope Francis said on June 16.

“It is fashionable, or at least usual, that when in the first few months of a pregnancy doctors do studies to see if the child is healthy or has something, the first idea is: ‘Let’s send it away,’ ” the pope said in off-the-cuff remarks during a meeting of an Italian family association.

“We do the same as the Nazis to maintain the purity of the race, but with white gloves on.”

Francis ditched prepared remarks to lament how some couples resort to prenatal testing to see if their baby has any malformations or genetic problems.

“The murder of children. To have an easy life, they get rid of an innocent,” Francis said.

The pope urged families to accept children “as God gives them to us.”

Francis recalled that as a child he was horrified to hear stories from his teacher about malformed children who were “thrown from the mountain.”

The pope’s home country, Argentina, voted last week in favor of a proposal that legalizes abortion.

Last month, Ireland, one of the most Catholic countries in Europe, voted to overturn a national ban on abortion. A similar law is in the works in Catholic Northern Ireland, the only part of the United Kingdom where abortion is illegal.

