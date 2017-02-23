Poll of Hispanics supports finding nearly 2 million are illegally registered to vote

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2017

A little-noticed poll that was conducted in 2013 revealed as many as 2 million illegal aliens are registered to vote in the United States.

The National Hispanic Survey, conducted in June 2013 by McLaughlin and Associate, included a voter profile of an 800-person sample of adult Latinos in the U.S.

A sub-sample of 472 of the 800 Latinos living here but not born in the U.S. were asked questions about citizenship. Of those, 264 said they were non-citizens, and of those, 13 percent said they were registered to vote, according to a report by The Washington Times on Feb. 15.

A 1996 federal law, and other statues, makes it a felony for non-citizens to register. The poll did not ask if they voted.

“It is a fact and you will not deny it, that there are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote,” White House adviser Stephen Miller told ABC News. “That is a scandal. We should stop the presses.”

President Donald Trump said Vice President Mike Pence will head up a task force on voter fraud. Trump said he wants the investigation to focus on inaccurate voter registration rolls, which are maintained by the states and the District of Columbia.

James Agresti, who directs the research nonprofit “Just Facts,” applied the 13 percent figure from the poll to 2013 U.S. Census numbers for non-citizen Hispanic adults. In 2013, the Census reported that 11.8 million non-citizen Hispanic adults were living in the U.S., which would amount to 1.5 million illegally registered Latinos, Agresti said.

Accounting for the margin of error based on the sample size of non-citizens, Agresti calculated that the number of illegally registered Hispanics could range from 800,000 to 2.2 million.

“Contrary to the claims of many media outlets and so-called fact-checkers, this nationally representative scientific poll confirms that a sizable number of non-citizens in the U.S. are registered to vote,” Agresti said.

Miller added: “The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state, dead people voting, non-citizens being registered to vote. And as a country, we should be aghast about the fact that you have people who have no right to vote in this country, registered to vote, canceling out the franchise of lawful citizens of this country.”

