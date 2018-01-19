Poll: 70 percent blame publishers for sharp increase in politically biased media

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2018

Americans see a “great deal” of political bias in news reporting these days and put the blame for it squarely on those publishing the news, a new poll found.

The survey, “American Views: Trust, Media and Democracy”, from Gallup and the Knight Foundation, found that 73 percent of respondents believe “the spread of inaccurate information on the Internet” is the biggest problem in today’s news coverage, followed closely at 69 percent who said the main problem is “owners of news outlets attempting to influence the ways stories are reported.”

The poll revealed the number of Americans who see political bias in media coverage has nearly doubled since 1989.

Currently, 45 percent see “a great deal” of political bias, according to an analysis of the poll by the Nieman Lab.

Nieman’s analysis added: “Less than half of Americans said they could name an objective news source.”

In the poll, respondents were asked to name the most objective news sources. Fox was first at 24 percent followed by CNN at 13 percent and NPR at 10 percent.

MSNBC came in at 4 percent and The New York Times at just 3 percent.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments