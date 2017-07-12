Politico judges Sen. Rubio for tweeting ‘Republican’ parts of the Bible

by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2017

The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and discipline. – Proverbs 1:7

Historians believe Proverbs was written somewhere between 1000 and 200 B.C.

According to Politico, the Bible’s authors were prophetic since it was apparently written with the U.S. Republican Party in mind.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, has for some time been tweeting Bible verses.

Politico, on July 9, tweeted that “Marco Rubio is tweeting the most Republican part of the bible.”

Rubio responded: “Proverbs is the Republican part of the Bible?” … “I don’t think Solomon had yet joined the GOP when he wrote the first 29 chapters of Proverbs.”

Joel Baden, who teaches the Old Testament at Yale Divinity School, wrote in the Politico piece that Rubio’s tweeting of verses from Proverbs is proof the senator is only interested in confirmation of his own Republican views.

“Proverbs is notable in that is presents a fairly consistent view of the world: The righteous are rewarded, and the wicked are punished … Proverbs is probably the most Republican book of the entire Bible,” Baden said.

Baden also argued that Rubio needs to read other parts of the Bible:

“Concentrating exclusively on the parts of it that affirm one’s own perspective is a form of confirmation bias,” he said.

A quick scan of Rubio’s Twitter account shows that he tweets verses from other books of the Bible as well.

Others jumped on Politico for attempting to make the Bible partisan and for classifying Proverbs as a “Republican” book.

Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, tweeted: “The Bible is not Republican nor Democrat. It’s so much greater than any political party… it’s inspired by God. (2 Timothy 3:16)”

Talk radio host Steve Deace tweeted: “You do understand you’re branding the most famous wisdom book in the Bible as Republican, right?”

