Politically incorrect Grammy choice paid off for Princess Joy Villa

February 13, 2017

The same old song at the Grammy Awards this year was bashing President Donald Trump . . . over and over.

One artist chose a different path.

Her reward was to see the sales ranking of her album, I Make the Static, skyrocket on Amazon from #543,202 to #3 overnight.

Singer-songwriter Joyce Villa, who goes by the name Princess Joy Villa and identifies as bi-racial, shocked the red carpet gawkers with her red, white and blue gown emblazoned with “Make America Great Again” in front, and “Trump” across the train.

“I hope you enjoy tonight’s #grammyawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on the future,” Villa said.

“You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore.”

Villa “probably isn’t a Trump fanatic and wore a dress sure to go viral on social media,” Rick Moran wrote for American Thinker. “Her social media comments suggest some irony in using Trump’s campaign slogan.

“Still, she could not have been unaware of the physical danger she was putting herself in by wearing a dress that expressed pro-Trump sentiments.”

The twitterverse also lit up over Beyonce, who many say delivered a strong pro-life message in performing while pregnant with twins.

According to the Daily Caller, the star “wore a bejeweled gown and a gold crown atop her head as she performed a choreographed number that was dedicated to birth and motherhood.”

Among the tweets: “Is Beyonce making a pro life pitch?? For black women??”

“@Beyonce that was beautiful and just about as prolife@prolifealliance as an artist, woman, mother, and daughter can get. #ProLife bless you”

Lifenews.com, however, pointed out that Beyonce “has never said she is pro-life. She has supported Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, and other pro-abortion causes in the past.

“Still, her life-affirming words are worth celebrating because they affirm to a huge audience that a baby’s life in the womb is unique, precious and worthy of protection.”

