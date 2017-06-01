Planned Parenthood’s year: More abortions, more taxpayer subsidies, fewer health services

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2017

From 2015-2016, Planned Parenthood performed 114 abortions for every adoption referral it issued.

According to the abortion provider’s annual report, which it released this week, Planned Parenthood performed 328,348 abortions from 2015-2016 while issuing just 2,889 adoption referrals.

“Planned Parenthood’s new report reveals that abortions, taxpayer funding, and profit have all gone up. Meanwhile its cancer screenings, basic breast exams, prenatal services, and even customers have decreased,” Arina Grossu, the director of the Center for Human Dignity at the Family Research Council, said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood praised itself in the report, saying it had “weathered storms” but was still able to exist for 100 years.

“We have been here for 100 years, and we’ve been fighting for reproductive health care and rights since day one. We’re going to be here for another 100 years – and then some – and though the path forward isn’t an easy one, ours never has been,” the report said.

Planned Parenthood maintains that the federal funding its receives is not used for abortions but to provide cancer screenings, contraception and other health services. However, the data in the newly released annual report shows that the abortion giant served 100,000 fewer women in 2015-2016 than it did in the previous reporting period.

Earlier this month, Planned Parenthood was forced to close four clinics in Iowa after Republican Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill that allowed the state to give up Medicaid funding so it could come up with its own family planning network, The Daily Caller reported on May 31.

Iowa would instead spend approximately $3.3 million on community health clinics that help the less fortunate, but don’t offer abortions.

