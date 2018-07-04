Peter Strzok gets subpoena to testify in public next week

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2018

Anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok has been subpoenaed to testify at a public hearing on Capitol Hill next week.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, issued the subpoena for Strzok to appear at a joint hearing between the Judiciary and Oversight committees on July 10.

After rejecting a previous offer to testify in public, it is unknown if Strzok will comply with Goodlatte’s subpoena, reports say.

Strzok’s attorney, Aitan Goelman, said on July 2 that “his client had retracted a previous offer to testify publicly. Goelman cited a closed-door interview on June 27 with the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees as evidence that Republicans were setting ‘a trap’ for the embattled FBI agent,” Chuck Ross reported for The Daily Caller.

Strzok was interviewed in a closed-door deposition with House Judiciary and Oversight committee members last week.

Goodlatte told Fox News that Strzok’s explanations of his anti-Trump text messages were “not believable.”

Rep. Ron DeSantis, Florida Republican, said “It was a waste – Strzok is full of it and he kept hiding behind [the] classified information excuse.”

Strzok, who was recently stripped of his security clearance, was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team last summer after it was revealed he exchanged anti-Trump text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who Strzok was having an affair with.

In an Aug. 8, 2016, message, Strzok wrote to Page that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president.

