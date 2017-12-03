Pervert nation: Widespread porn addiction helped create monsters

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2017

Since 2015, humans have viewed 1 million years worth of porn. With a clearly-established link between porn addiction and sexual predation, is it any wonder there are so many perverts in our midst?

Americans “dedicated well over four and a half billion hours to watching porn on one porn site in 2016,” Matt Walsh noted in a Nov. 30 report for The Daily Wire. “Just on Porn Hub, humanity spent twice as much time viewing porn in a year as it has spent existing on planet Earth.”

The porn industry “grosses more in a year than Hollywood. It also brings in more money than the NFL, NBA, and MLB combined,” Walsh wrote, adding that “it is obviously America’s favorite pastime.”

According to a survey by Proven Men Ministries, almost 80 percent of American males between the ages of 18 and 30 admit to watching porn regularly. Nearly 70 percent of men between 31 and 49 admit to it and half of men from 50 to senior citizen age also confess to regular porn viewing.

“Remember, too, this is just what people will admit to doing,” Walsh wrote.

The statistics are “More than serious: staggering, incomprehensible, unthinkable, apocalyptic,” Walsh wrote. “All the more so for Americans, because we watch more porn than anybody else on Earth (at least we’re still number one in something).”

Walsh continued: “The science is pretty clear that all this porn consumption is bad for the brain – it may even shrink your brain, according to some studies. It’s even worse for your marriage, with your chance of divorce doubling if you use porn. There is also a very clear and established link between sex predators and porn. It isn’t that watching porn will automatically turn you into a predator, but it’s no coincidence that rapists and pedophiles always begin with porn. … It also doesn’t take a detective or a scientist to see how a guy who spends hours of his day indulging in perverse sexual fantasies may one day bring those fantasies into the ‘real world.’ ”

Pornography “completely severs the sexual act from any notion of love or dignity,” Walsh wrote. “Sex is used like a product, and the humanity of the person on the other side of the camera is not taken into account. They are just objects to be consumed. The porn watching experience is by design empty, hollow, lifeless, and dehumanizing.”

The current wave “is nothing compared to what’s on the horizon,” Walsh wrote. “The first step in becoming a sex predator is to see sex as an entirely selfish exercise. The next is to deny the humanity and dignity of the other person involved. The final stage is to develop a fetish for the weird and the depraved. Our porn-addled culture moves people through all three stages rapidly and at a very young age. Our society is now like a conveyor belt where narcissistic degenerates are assembled by the truckload each day.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments