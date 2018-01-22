Pence in Israel: ‘U.S. will never let Iran get nuclear weapons’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2018

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, in an address to Israel’s Knesset on Jan. 22, said the United States would “never allow” Iran to possess nuclear weapons.

“I have a solemn promise to Israel, to all the Middle East and to the world – the United States of America will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Pence said.

The first senior U.S. official to speak before the Knesset in a decade, Pence also referred to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as a “disaster.”

President George W. Bush was the last U.S. leader to address Israel’s legislature. Bush spoke at the Knesset in 2008 to mark the 60th anniversary of Israel’s becoming an independent nation.

Pence’s message was “meant not only to reassure Israeli leaders, but also Sunni Arab states across the Middle East concerned by President Barack Obama’s efforts to reach out to Iran,” Israeli news outlet Arutz Sheva noted.

Pence vowed that the U.S. would withdraw from the JCPOA unless it “is fixed.”

“The Iran nuclear deal is a disaster and the United States of America will no longer certify this ill-conceived agreement,” Pence said.

Pence also said that “In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem – and that United States Embassy will open before the end of next year.”

