‘PC gone mad’: Feminists drive Formula 1 grid girls out of their jobs

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2018

Several models who lost their jobs as “grid girls” on the Formula 1 racing circuit are blasting the feminists who lobbied the sport to fire them.

Formula 1, under pressure from feminist groups, announced last month it would no longer employ the models who are famous for interacting with crowds and wearing the names of sponsors on their clothing. Formula 1 said there will be no more grid girls when the new season begins at the end of March.

“While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 grands prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms,” said Formula 1 managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches. “We don’t believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world.”

Rebecca Cooper, a five-time F1 grid girl, said on Twitter that it is “ridiculous that women who say they are ‘fighting for women’s rights’ are saying what others should and shouldn’t do, stopping us from doing a job we love and are proud to do. [It is] political correctness gone mad.”

One of the feminist groups that contributed to the end of the grid girls, the Women’s Sport Trust, has been trying to convince several British sports leagues to end the use of models during events.

Women’s Sport Trust said in a statement on the use of grid girls: “The Women’s Sport Trust believes women in the sporting environment should be judged by their sports appeal and not sex.”

Grid girl Hannah Louise tweeted: “I am a grid girl, I LOVE my job and I CHOOSE to do it! The issue at the moment is there are too many people being offended on behalf of people who are not offended at all!”

Grid girl Sophie Wright tweeted: “Feminism now costing women their jobs…wake me up when all this crazy political correctness blows over and pass me the Lycra! I loved being a grid girl.”

Another grid girl, Michelle Westby, took to Facebook to slam the move: “If it wasn’t for grid work / promotional modeling, I wouldn’t be where I am now in a ‘male dominated’ sport and job as a stunt driver and drift competition driver, inspiring and influencing females into this ‘intimidating male environment.’ I get girls messaging me all the time saying how I inspire them and made them want to get into racing and drifting when they didn’t think they would be accepted… What people don’t realize, is that the girls have knowledge of the products and teams they are promoting – that’s part of the job. We get a brief on the uniform but it’s up to us if we feel comfortable in it. We are more clothed than what teenagers wear down the supermarkets. I’m now retired but to think girls have lost a lot of important income because feminists think they know best, when they really haven’t got a clue, is frustrating.”

The Women’s Sport Trust celebrated another victory when the British Professional Dart Corporation decided to dump its models.

Women’s Sport Trust tweeted on Jan. 27: “We applaud the Professional Darts Corporation moving with the times and deciding to no longer use walk-on-girls. Motor Racing, Boxing and Cycling….your move.”

