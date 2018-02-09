Pastor: Melania Trump demanded White House be ‘completely exorcised’ before moving in

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump insisted the White House be spiritually cleansed before she would move in, according to an evangelical pastor.

The first lady reportedly said, “I’m not going to go into that White House unless it has been completely exorcised,” Pastor Paul Begley said during the Feb. 2 edition of Weekend Vigilante, hosted by Sheila Zilinsky.

The pastor said Melania Trump also demanded that “pagan, demonic items and artifacts” from the Obama and Clinton years be removed from the White House.

“They cleansed the White House,” Begley said. “They had people in there anointing it with oil and praying everywhere.”

Begley said that “The first lady, in that five hours when the Obamas and the Trumps went down to the Capitol and Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. …Melania Trump said to her husband – she said, ‘I’m not going to go into that White House unless it has been completely exorcised.’ ”

Melania Trump is Catholic while President Donald Trump is Presbyterian. The two were married in an Episcopal church in 2005.

House blessing is a long-time tradition for Catholics.

Begley noted that the president’s practice of allowing “pastors to come in to the White House and anoint him with oil and lay their hands and pray on him … might have started with the first lady.”

“The guy’s got flaws, we all do. But at least he is humble enough and recognizing that he needs God enough that he keeps bringing them in for the prayer,” Begley said.

Begley noted that “apparently during the eight years when Obama was there, and maybe even some of the presidents before him, there were all kinds of idol gods and images and all kinds of artifacts in there that were demonic, even some of the stuff from the Clinton era because they were really tied in with the Haitians.”

Begley continued: “I can tell you, you can read the Serpent and the Rainbow story and find out just how much Haitian witch-doctor influence was on Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton’s lives. They constantly went back there. They spent their honeymoon with a witch doctor. Who does that?”

According to the Washington Post, the Clintons visited Haiti for their honeymoon in 1975. “They toured the old hotel where the writer Ernest Hemingway once stayed and visited a voodoo high priest dressed in all white,” the Post’s report said.

“They decorated their homes with Haitian art,” said The Post. “They flew back again and again. Hillary Clinton once said that theirs was a ‘Haiti-obsessed family.’ ”

According to Begley, Melania Trump apparently said, ” ‘You’ve got to get all of that out of there and send in some preachers and priests’ ” – she wanted priests or anyone – to go in and cleanse the White House or, ‘I will not spend one night in it.’ ”

The president did, said Begley. “There were people in there packing up every idol. The only thing that was left, Sheila, was one cross on one wall. They cleansed the White House.”

