Palestinian official: ‘I pray to Allah that Iran will produce 1,000 nuclear bombs’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2017

Israel is “truly terrified” of the nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers, the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) envoy to Iran said, adding he hoped Teheran would “produce 1,000 nuclear bombs.”

The comments by Salah Zawawi were made in a Feb. 20 interview on Iran-backed Hizbullah’s Al-Manar TV and were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Zawawi decried the “100-year-old Western enterprise,” which he claimed seeks to establish a “Greater Israel” in order to “control disintegrated Arab and Islamic countries, and indeed, this is happening today in our Islamic world.”

“When they talk about the signing of the nuclear agreement and whatever,” Zawawi continued, “they are truly terrified. If Iran produces a nuclear bomb – and I pray to Allah that Iran will produce 1,000 nuclear bombs – it will not be directed against any Arab or Islamic country. It will be used to defend, at the very least, the Islamic Republic and its principles.”

In 2013, senior PA official Jibril Rajoub threatened that if the PA had a nuclear bomb, it would use it against Israel.

In November of 2016, a Palestinian Arab cleric from the Al-Aqsa Mosque urged Muslims to use nuclear weapons to “eliminate the state of the Jews in one or two strikes.”

