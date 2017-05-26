Palestinian cultural center backed by UN, Norway named for terrorist

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2017

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has named a new cultural center after the terrorist who led the most lethal terror attack in Israel’s history, a report said.

The center in the PA town of Burqa was named in honor of Dalal Mughrabi, who headed the 1978 Coastal Highway murder of 37 people, Arutz Sheva reported on May 26.

Norway and the United Nations are listed as supporters of the cultural center, the report said.

The Jerusalem-based Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), which monitors anti-Israel and anti-Jewish media and education in the Palestinian Authority, reports that the sign on the new center includes logos of the PA’s Ministry of Local Government, United Nations Women, and the Norwegian Representative Office to the PA.

PMW notes that in addition to the new center, three schools and a computer center in the PA have also been named after Mughrabi.

A Burqa village council member said at the inauguration ceremony last week that the center, spearheaded by the Palestinian “Women’s Technical Affairs Committee” (WTAC), will educate youth about Mughrabi’s murderous terror attack.

The 1978 terror attack led by Mughrabi and other Fatah jihadists included the hijacking of a bus as well as random shootings at cars on the highway and passengers on the bus. The dead included 12 children, and over 70 people were wounded.

When PA leader Mahmoud Abbas visited Washington earlier this month, U.S. President Trump told him that lasting peace cannot be expected until PA “leaders speak in a unified voice against incitement to … violence and hate.” Trump also raised concerns over the PA’s program of paying terrorists and their families.

The Norwegian Representative Office’s website, accessed by PMW, states that it and other Norwegian cultural institutions “are among the main cooperation partners in the culture sector in Palestine. The NRO culture program includes supporting cultural rights and increasing the capacity of the culture sector, through civil society organizations that can play the role as agents of change…”

UN Women is listed on WTAC’s website as a “partner,” and in fact is a donor of the WTAC, the report said.

