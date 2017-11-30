Paid protesters told to ‘risk arrest’ in exchange for air fare, housing

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2017

A leftist activist group said it is willing to pony up airfare to the nation’s capital to protesters from distant areas in the U.S. if the protesters are prepared to “risk arrest.”

“We will transport, house and feed you, and deal with all legal support. Caveat: if you are far away from D.C. and expensive to transport, we can probably only fly you if you can risk arrest,” said an internal email from organizers of the Housing Works activist group. The email was obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

According to the email, the protesters were to be housed in a local church’s basement and would be provided sleeping bags, free meals and a place to shower in the morning.

“Organizers on either side of the aisle sometimes attempt to coordinate logistics for their teams, but the requirement that an individual need to risk arrest in the District in order to qualify for aid is unique, especially given the fact that hundreds of protesters are facing decades of prison time for violently protesting President Donald Trump’s inauguration,” Daily Caller political reporter Phillip Stucky wrote on Nov. 29.

Housing Works, based in New York City, organized a Nov. 28 protest on Capitol Hill against the Republican-led tax reform measure, and will return to protest on Dec. 5 in an attempt to ensure that the measure doesn’t pass the Senate.

“The Rs voted and fled the room, but were snagged by reporters in the hallway, surrounded by bird-doggers, and shamed for their disgraceful votes,” the group said about the Nov. 28 protest.

According to its web site, “Housing Works fights for funding and legislation to ensure that all people living with HIV/AIDS have access to quality housing, healthcare, HIV prevention, and treatment, among other lifesaving services.”

