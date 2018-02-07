Page-Strzok text: ‘POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2018

A September 2016 text message between FBI agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok said that then-President Barack Obama wanted “to know everything we’re doing.”

The message from Page to Strzok discussed talking points that were being prepared for then-FBI Director James Comey to give to Obama.

The texts were released by Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, and majority staff from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, in a report titled “The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI’s Investigation of it.”

Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, that Comey was being prepped because “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.”

Obama once declared: “I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. … I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation.”

Another text from Sen. Johnson’s report showed Strzok referring to Virginia residents who voted against then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife in a state Senate election as “ignorant hillbillys.”

The Nov. 4, 2015 text from Strzok to Page was sent the day after Jill McCabe lost in her bid for a Virginia state Senate seat.

Strzok’s text said: “Disappointing, but look at the district map. Loudon is being gentrified, but it’s still largely ignorant hillbillys. Good for her for running, but curious if she’s energized or never again.”

Fox News reported that the newly-released texts also “reveal a bit more about the timing of the discovery of ‘hundreds of thousands’ of emails on former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, ultimately leading to Comey’s infamous letter to Congress just days before the 2016 presidential election.”

On Sept. 28, 2016, Strzok wrote to Page: “Got called up to Andy’s [McCabe] earlier.. hundreds of thousands of emails turned over by Weiner’s atty to sdny [Southern District of New York], includes a ton of material from spouse [Huma Abedin]. Sending team up tomorrow to review… this will never end.”

Sen. Johnson’s report noted that the Sept. 28, 2016 text message raises questions about when FBI officials first knew of emails on Weiner’s laptop that were relevant to the Hillary Clinton investigation.

It was on Oct. 28, 2016 that Comey informed Congress that, “Due to recent developments,” the FBI was re-opening its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct government business.

“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday…” Comey said at the time.

Fox News noted: “The question becomes why Comey was only informed by his investigative team on Oct. 27, if the Clinton emails on Weiner’s laptop were discovered by Sept. 28, at the latest.”

More examples of Strzok’s and Page’s opposition to President Donald Trump were also found in the newly-released texts.

On Election Day 2016, Page wrote: “OMG THIS IS F***ING TERRIFYING.” Strzok replied, “Omg, I am so depressed.” On Nov. 13, 2016, Page wrote, “I bought all the president’s men. Figure I need to brush up on watergate.”

Page later wrote: “God, being here makes me angry. Lots of high fallutin’ national security talk. Meanwhile we have OUR task ahead of us.”

Breitbart News noted that “ ‘OUR task’ again raises question about Strzok’s August text about the anti-Trump ‘insurance policy,’ which many believe is the phony Russian dossier that was paid for by the Clinton campaign but still used by Comey’s FBI to obtain surveillance warrants on those affiliated with the Trump campaign.”

