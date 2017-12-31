Turns out our fundraising goals were not reached but then again, we didn’t really have any . . .

Special to WorldTribune , December 31, 2017

WorldTribune.com is a for-profit, independent news operations. FreePressFoundation.org is, on the other hand, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.

It’s not to late to take credit for a tax-deductible contribution to the cause of reviving the American Free Press as envisaged by the Founding Fathers.

Our colleagues at the foundation say that it is new and not staffed up for mounting high-tech, wall-to-wall fundraising ops. They are however excited about the first “Free Press Boot Camp” right in the heart of the Swamp in Washington, DC this summer.

Journalism students or other would-be literary guerrillas are encouraged to sign up for an account at FreePressers.com and prepare to apply for this opportunity.

Happy New Year, one and all!

The Editors

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments