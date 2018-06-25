One year after being shot by radical anti-Trump activist, Scalise cautions Maxine Waters

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2018

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

“Terminate the Republican Party,” “Expose Republican Fraud,” “Donald Trump is not my president.”

These two paragraphs of rhetoric were not uttered by the same person.

The first came from Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on June 23.

The second was from James Hodgkinson, who on June 14, 2017 shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise and his staff are calling Waters’ statements troubling and the complete antithesis of American democracy.

“Civility and respect always prevails over harassment and disrespect,” Scalise, of Louisiana, tweeted on June 24.

“Whip Scalise knows firsthand the dangerous consequences that can result from making political differences personal and vitriolic,” Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “We are lucky to live in a country where we have the right to freely debate our differences civilly. Harassment is never an acceptable method of disagreement.”

The bullet that hit Scalise on June 14, 2017 entered his body, shattering his hip and tearing up some internal organs. He spent much of the past year in and out of surgery and in recovery. He returned to Congress in late September 2017.

Hodgkinson was killed by Capitol Police.

“In the days of civil discourse, ideological opponents would target each other’s rhetoric, not each other,” Daniel John Sobieski noted in a June 25 op-ed for American Thinker.

“Now, following Saul Alinsky’s playbook, it is not what conservatives stand for that is evil. Conservatives themselves are evil. They must be thrown out of restaurants, confronted at their homes and, yes, shot on baseball practice fields,” Sobieski wrote.

“One wonders if it had been Peter Fonda instead of Sarah Huckabee Sanders who chose to dine at the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia. Would restaurant co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson have asked the C-list actor, who suggested that President Trump’s son deserved an unspeakable fate while suggesting Trump supporters be hunted down and harassed, or worse, to leave because ‘the restaurant has certain standards’ ”?

Sobieski continued: “One wonders if those standards would have applied to Peter Fonda, who apparently has a movie coming out. Certainly the Roseanne Barr standard for indignant lefties does not apply to him: Roseanne Barr literally had her career destroyed by the establishment media and Hollywood a few weeks ago over one racist Tweet. Peter Fonda, however, has been given a free pass by the establishment media and Hollywood’s #MeToo activists after tweeting out a call to have a child raped and a woman sexually abused and humiliated.”

Fonda tweeted: “WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES.”

He also called on his mob to terrorize the children of ICE agents: “[W]e only need to surround their schools and scare the sh*t out of them and worry the f*ck out of the agents frm CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE F*CK OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW.”

Then Fonda turned his hate towards Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, whom he attacked with the sexist slur “gash,” and Kirstjen Nielsen, the Department of Homeland Security, who he wanted to see stripped naked and publicly whipped.

Sobieski noted that “Just as in the case of Steve Scalise, those on the left are suggesting that Sarah Sanders, Kirstjen Nielsen, and even young Baron Trump, deserve the vitriol and confrontation directed at them. Their hateful end-justifies-the-means rhetoric will likely inspire someone like the loon who shot up an Alexandria baseball field to take similar action. After all, if you believe in securing the border and enforcing the nation’s laws, you have it coming.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments