One world under Marx: Nothing new about the new Democratic Party

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has jumped the shark. The Massachusetts radical leftist is now calling for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to be abolished.

At a recent rally protesting President Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration, Warren, standing on top of a white pickup truck, thundered that ICE needs to be eliminated.

“President Trump seems to think that the only way to have immigration rule is to rip parents from their family, is to treat rape victims and refugees like terrorists and to put children in cages,” she said. What ICE does is “ugly” and “wrong,” Warren said.

“We need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and that works.”

The crowd cheered, chanting: “No borders! No nations! No deportations! Abolish ICE!”

Nor is Warren alone. Numerous liberal Democrats are now demonizing ICE agents. Cynthia Nixon, a candidate for New York governor, refers to the agency as a “terrorist organization.” Rep. Maxine Waters calls ICE a “fascist” agency and America’s “Gestapo.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old militant socialist Latina and darling of the Democratic Party following her upset primary victory over Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District, says that ICE is committing “human rights abuses” on our southern border and needs to be shut down.

This is not just a pernicious smear, but irresponsible demagoguery. ICE has over 20,000 agents; the job of these brave men and women is to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens — many of them savage MS-13 gang members. Without ICE, violent illegal immigrants — murderers, rapists, drug dealers, human traffickers, pedophiles — would be able to openly prey upon members of their communities and U.S. citizens. By calling for ICE to be abolished, Warren and her leftist ilk are paving the way to anarchy, social chaos and mass criminality. They are siding not just with illegal aliens who have broken our laws and entered America illegally. They are putting the interests of MS-13 thugs over law-abiding Americans. There is a word for this: treason.

Moreover, Warren’s war against ICE is part of the radical left’s deeper struggle against the West. From its inception, Marxism has sought a New World Order without borders and nation-states. Its ultimate goal is globalism — an international system based on one-world government and political control by supranational elites. The major power that stands in the way of the globalist project is America. This is why progressives, such as Warren, Mad Maxine, Ocasio-Cortez and George Soros, champion open borders and unlimited Third World immigration. For the left, it’s simple: eradicate America’s borders — and national sovereignty — and you destroy the United States itself. A nation without borders is no longer a nation; rather, it is a colony or an administrative territory to be ruled by a transnational elite.

Warren wants ICE abolished because she wants America as a nation-state to be abolished. Like Hillary Clinton, she dreams of a Western Hemispheric union similar to the European Union, whereby citizens of Mexico, Central and South America would be able to freely migrate to the United States to live, work or take advantage of our generous welfare state. Warren seeks to flood our country with Third World immigration in order to transform America — politically, economically, culturally and socially.

Contrary to her spin, Warren is not an ally of the middle- or working-class; rather, she is their mortal enemy. She seeks to import massive, unskilled cheap labor, thereby stealing millions of jobs from U.S. workers and driving down wages. Her agenda of open borders, mass immigration and amnesty would financially bankrupt America, placing a crushing strain upon public services, health care, schools and welfare benefits. And of course, coddling violent criminal illegals, such as MS-13, will inevitably lead to an explosion in murders, rapes, drugs and crime. She is putting a target on every law-abiding American citizen’s back.

The rise of the Warren-Waters-Ocasio wing represents the hard left’s takeover of the Democratic Party. They believe in state socialism — Medicare for all; free tuition for public college; $15 minimum wage; a guaranteed federal job for anybody who wants one; abortion on demand; transgender rights; strict gun control and eventual confiscation; an end to free speech and First Amendment protections for conservatives; the impeachment of President Trump; massive tax increases; and staunch support for Islamists and the Palestinians in their war against Israel. This may play well on MSNBC and on college campuses. But in the real world many Americans are looking on in disgust and horror.

Even in deep blue Massachusetts, Warren’s act is starting to wear thin. There is a tipping point: the further to the unhinged left she goes, the greater the probability she will fall off the political cliff. She has abandoned all allegiance to America. In fact, she and her fellow socialists are now so radical they are opposed to the system of modern nation-states itself, which was established by the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648. Warren embraces a world without borders and nations. There’s nothing new about her vision. It’s called communism.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 12-3 pm EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

