‘One-time shot’ for Kim Jong-Un: Trump says he will size up North Korean leader quickly

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2018

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has a “one-time shot” to “do something great for his people,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 10.

“And he has that opportunity, and he won’t have that opportunity again,” Trump said.

The historic first-ever face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea will begin at 9 a.m. on June 12 at Sentosa’s Capella Hotel in Singapore.

“They say that you know if you’re going to like somebody in the first five seconds. You ever hear that one?” Trump said. “I think I’ll know pretty quickly whether or not, in my opinion, something positive will happen. And if I think it won’t happen, I’m not going to waste my time. I don’t want to waste his time.”

On June 11, U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim, the State Department’s top Korea envoy, met with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-Hui in a reported effort to draw up a draft agreement to be presented to Trump and Kim ahead of the summit.

Choe and Kim have already “had several rounds of discussions at Panmunjom, along the inter-Korean border, that were reportedly focused on summit agenda items, including denuclearization and security assurance measures,” Yonhap reported.

“The working-level consultations are apparently aimed at making 11th-hour progress ahead of the summit since previous talks failed to narrow their differences over denuclearization methods and timetables,” Yonhap said.

Kim Jong-Un arrived in Singapore on June 10, where he met with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana palace.

Kim was quoted as saying that, “If the summit produces positive outcomes, then the Singaporean government’s effort will be recorded in history forever.”

The North’s state-controlled media on June 11 broke its silence on Kim’s rare overseas trip.

The Korean Central News Agency said issues of mutual concern, related to the “changed era,” will be on the agenda at the summit, including bilateral relations, peace and denuclearization.

