Obama’s first FISA request to monitor Trump, in June 2016, was denied

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2017

In June 2016, the Obama administration filed a request with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers.

The request was denied. The Obama administration, though, persisted, according to reports.

Two separate sources with links to the counter-intelligence community confirmed to Heat Street that the FBI sought, and was granted, a FISA court warrant in October, giving counter-intelligence permission to examine the activities of “U.S. persons” in Trump’s campaign with ties to Russia.

The October FISA request was narrowed to focus on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks.

No evidence was found — but the wiretaps continued, supposedly for national security reasons, according to an article by Andrew McCarthy in National Review.

These reports, which President Trump appeared to confirm in a stream of Saturday tweets, leads to an unmistakable conclusion, according to radio host Mark Levin: Former President Barack Obama may be implicated in a “silent coup” plot – which included wiretapping – with the intention of undermining the ascendant Trump campaign and, later, his presidency.

Levin said it is Obama who should be the target of congressional investigation for his “police state” tactics.

“The gravity of this is unparalleled. It appears that during the course of a presidential election, the Obama administration used both intelligence and law enforcement agencies to investigate the Republican nominee’s campaign and certain surrogates,” Levin told Conservative Review.

President Donald Trump on March 4 reported the news of Obama’s alleged wiretapping of Trump Tower:

The president tweeted: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

“We have a prior administration – Barack Obama and his surrogates – who are supporting Hillary Clinton and her party, the Democratic Party … who were using the … intelligence activities to surveil members of the Trump campaign, and to put that information out in the public,” Levin said.

Trump should also review Obama’s “relaxing of procedures to make it easier to distribute confidential information retrieved through eavesdropping and other methods throughout the executive branch” and “the leaking of that information to the media,” Levin said.

