Obama credited for renewed Russian aggression

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump, asked by the media on June 9 about Russia’s annexation of Crimea, referred them to the previous administration.

“You have to ask President Obama because he let Crimea get away, that was during his administration,” Trump said at a press conference in Canada.

“Crimea was let go during the Obama administration, and Obama can say all he wants but he allowed Russia to take Crimea,” Trump said. “I may have had a much different attitude.”

Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, had said in February, “We went through a whole European infrastructure consolidation process of military installations across Europe, abandoned a lot of abilities in the North Atlantic to track Russian subs.”

“We actually had the president of the United States, who said on a hot mic to the prime minister of Russia at the time, ‘Just tell Vladimir to wait after the election.’ That was President Obama who said that,” Nunes said, adding “So who created this Russian threat? Who? It was the last administration that put us in this position.”

