Nunes: Rebuttal memo proves Democrats, Clinton campaign colluded with Russians

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2018

The newly released rebuttal memo by Democrats shows the only collusion with Russians in the 2016 presidential campaign was on the part of Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said.

The Democrats’ rebuttal memo was released on Feb. 24. Earlier this month, the GOP released a memo that purported to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and Justice Department during the 2016 campaign.

A statement by the Committee’s Majority opened as follows:

“The Democrat memo represents a lengthy but wholly unpersuasive attempt to distract from the Committee’s key findings on FISA abuse — which were confirmed by Senators Grassley and Graham’s criminal referral to the Department of Justice (DOJ) of Christopher Steele.

“The Democrat memo ignores the fact that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton campaign paid for the Steele dossier, which—as confirmed by the Graham-Grassley referral—formed the “a significant portion” of the Carter Page FISA application.”

Nunes told Breitbart News on Feb. 24 that “it confirms exactly what we’ve said the whole time – that the FBI used dirt paid for by the Hillary campaign and the Democrat national party and didn’t disclose it to the court,” “In fact, they went out of their way not to disclose it to the court.”

“This is why we wanted it out, and it’s amazing that the Democrats would actually take part in trying to cover this up,” Nunes said. “It’s about a coverup.”

“Not only that, but they’re making excuses as if it was okay to use that information to get a warrant on an American citizen,” Nunes said. “It’s flabbergasting.”

“We’ve only seen collusion between the Democratic Party, the Hillary campaign, and the Russians,” Nunes said. “We have no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”

