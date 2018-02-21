Nunes letter demands answers to 10 questions from top Obama officials

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is demanding full disclosure from former Obama administration officials on what they know about the unverified Trump dossier.

Nunes, California Republican, on Feb. 20 sent letters to (undisclosed) senior members of the Obama administration asking that all 10 questions in the letter be answered by March 2, according to a report by investigative journalist Sara Carter.

“More importantly, the letter specifically asks if then President Obama was made aware of the contents of the dossier prior to Jan. 5, 2017 and whether or not any officials leaked the contents of the dossier to reporters or media representatives,” Carter noted.

The Nunes letter states: “Enclosed please find a series of questions regarding the information contained in the Steele dossier, which was funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary for America (Clinton Campaign) and used in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application targeting Carter Page.”

The 10 questions:

When and how did you first become aware of any of the information contained in the Steele dossier?

In what form (s) was the information in the Steele dossier presented to you? By whom? (please describe each instance)

Who did you share this information with? When? (Please describe each instance)

What official actions did you take as a result of receiving the information contained in the Steele Dossier?

Did you convene any meetings with the intelligence community and/or law enforcement communities as a result of the information contained in the Steele dossier?

When did you first learn or come to believe that the Steele dossier was funded by a Democrat-aligned entity?

When did you first learn or come to believe that the Steele dossier was funded by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and or Hillary for America (Clinton Campaign)?

When did you first become aware that the Steele dossier was used to obtain a FISA order on Carter Page?

Was President Obama briefed on any information contained in the dossier prior to January 5, 2017?

Did you discuss the information contained in the Steele dossier with any reporters or other representatives of the media? If so, who and when?

