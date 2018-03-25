Not ‘political’? March for Our Lives rally was anti-gun, anti-Trump, anti-GOP

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2018

According to the March for Our Lives website “School safety is not a political issue.”

But many of the thousands who took part in the march in Washington, D.C., on March 24 “carried signs revealing their anti-gun, anti-Trump, and pro-left wing agenda,” Penny Starr reported for Breitbart News.

Signs calling for voting out the GOP were seen, Starr’s report noted. “Disarm the NRA,” one sign read. “How many kids have you killed today NRA,” said another. One man carried an effigy of President Donald Trump with the label “liar” pinned on its shirt.

“The event was launched by students at the Parkland, Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed last month by a former student with a long history of mental health issues and run-ins with law enforcement. But in a matter of days, left wing and gun control groups hijacked the march and transformed it into a turn out-the-liberal-vote rally,” Starr wrote.

Planned Parenthood and the George Soros-funded Move On were among the groups behind the march.

Breitbart News reported that Cameron Kasky, 17, acknowledged that the anti-Trump group Indivisible helped with the march.

Breitbart Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins noted that truckloads of “good guys with guns” were protecting the demonstrators who were “marching to restrict the gun rights of other Americans.”

Along with a heavy police presence, the DC Army National Guard was also deployed to help secure the event.

Meanwhile, when the march ended, thousands of the signs the “socially conscious protesters” held high during the event wound up, “along with countless other items of trash,” littering the streets of D.C., Breitbart’s Katherine Rodriguez reported.

“Many protesters have a history of leaving behind their trash without thinking about the environment around them,” Rodriguez wrote.

“At the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, the pussy-hat wearing protesters along the march route refused to pick up after themselves.”

“The trend of protesters discarding their trash along protest routes is not limited to D.C. In 2014, 400,000 environmentally-conscious people marching for climate change in New York City littered the streets with their trash.”

