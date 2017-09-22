North Korea, in first, addresses whole world, vows to test H bomb in Pacific

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2017

In what is believed to be a first for a North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un on Sept. 22 directly issued a statement to the international community, saying that U.S. President Donald Trump will “pay dearly” for his threats to destroy North Korea.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said neither of the two men who ruled North Korea before Kim Jong-Un – his father Kim Jong-Il, and his grandfather and national founder Kim Il-Sung – had ever issued a similar statement.

“Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors,” Kim said. “A frightened dog barks louder.”

“I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying [North Korea],” Kim added.

Trump hit back on Twitter: “Kim Jong-Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!”

Meanwhile, North Korea’s top diplomat said on Sept. 21 that Pyongyang plans to test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim’s vow to take the “highest-level” action against the U.S.

Ri Yong-Ho made the comment on the sidelines of a UN gathering in New York on Sept. 21, South Korean media reported.

Ri told reporters in New York that a response “could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific,”South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Ri reportedly added that “We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-Un.”

South Korea Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-Hyun told reporters on Sept. 22 that Kim Jong-Un’s direct rebuke of Trump was a “reckless provocation” that would deepen the North’s international isolation and “lead to its demise.”

During his address to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Trump vowed to “totally destroy North Korea” if provoked.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments