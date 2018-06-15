‘No one else around’: Worn out by Clintons, Democrats look to Obama

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2018

Clinton-weary Democrats are looking to former President Barack Obama to lead the party into the 2018 midterm and 2020 presidential elections.

Politico reported earlier this month that Obama’s political action committee, Organizing for Action, is assisting Democrats in 27 House races this year. The former president has also been quietly meeting with potential 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, the report said.

Many insiders are wondering why it took so long for Obama to rally to a seemingly leaderless party.

“There’s f—ing no one else,” one Democratic strategist told the Hill. “Bill Clinton is toxic, [former President] Carter is too old, and there’s no one else around for miles.”

One longtime Obama bundler said the former president has “been way too quiet. There are a lot of people who think he’s played too little a role or almost no role in endorsing or fundraising and he’s done jack shit in getting people to donate to the party.”

Obama announced in March that he would like to create “a million” young leaders just like him to shape the human race.

“If I could do that effectively, then – you know – I would create a hundred or a thousand or a million young Barack Obamas or Michelle Obamas,” Obama said. “Or, the next group of people who could take that baton in that relay race that is human progress.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments