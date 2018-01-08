NFL teams up with George Soros to fund leftist causes

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2018

The NFL has agreed to funnel millions of dollars to social justice groups tied to leftist billionaire George Soros.

ESPN reported that a seven-year, $89 million deal with the Players Coalition will call for NFL owners to send tens of millions of dollars to the Dream Corps, a leftist advocacy group led by former Obama adviser Van Jones and linked to Soros.

Dream Corps has called for cutting the prison population by half and providing “sanctuary for all.”

The Players Coalition, according to ESPN, has been advised by Soros-funded groups such as the Campaign for Fair Sentencing of Youth and the Center for American Progress, a leader of the anti-Trump “resistance.”

NFL spokesman Joseph Lockhart said there has been no final decision on the agreement.

“No decisions have been made on where the money will go yet, much less all the money over the next 7 years,” Lockhart said. “Those decisions will be made by the working group that has not been formed yet.”

Details of the deal have stunned conservatives.

“If this is how the NFL plans to bring back the millions of Americans who are fed up with the players’ antics and anthem protests, then the league just fumbled the ball,” said Robert Kuykendall, a spokesman for 2ndVote, a conservative corporate watchdog group.

“Why would any conservative spend another dollar supporting the NFL if that dollar will be directly funneled to left-wing activists like Van Jones?” he asked.

Players Coalition leader Malcolm Jenkins, a Philadelphia Eagles safety, lauded the NFL for “making a major commitment, more than they have done for any other charitable initiative.”

“What the NFL has done is a good first step – it’s not going to solve the massive problems we have in our cities and states across this country, but it’s a start,” Jenkins said. “And, more importantly, I’m glad we were able to get them to acknowledge their responsibility and role in trying to help solve these problems and injustices.”

He thanked “the organizations who have helped the Players Coalition to date — the Fair Punishment Project, the ACLU, the Center for American Progress, Community Legal Services, the Campaign for Fair Sentencing of Youth,” as well as city police departments, grass-roots groups and public defenders.

At least three of those – the ACLU, Campaign for Fair Sentencing of Youth and the Center for American Progress – have received funding from Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

