New York Times editor sounds off on targeting Trump, history with AntiFa and Comey

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2017

The Audience Strategy Editor at The New York Times was caught on hidden camera boasting of his newspaper’s version of journalistic ethics.

In a newly-released video by Project Veritas, the editor, Nicholas Dudich, is asked about being objective at the Times.

“No I’m not, that’s why I’m here,” Dudich replies.

Dudich, who manages videos which go on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the Times, said “my voice is on…my imprint is on every video we do.”

Dudich goes on to explain what he might do to target President Donald Trump:

“I’d target his businesses, his dumb f–k of a son, Donald Jr., and Eric…Target that. Get people to boycott going to his hotels. Boycott… So a lot of the Trump brands, if you can ruin the Trump brand and you put pressure on his business and you start investigating his business and you start shutting it down, or they’re hacking or other things. He cares about his business more than he cares about being President. He would resign. Or he’d lash out and do something incredibly illegal, which he would have to.”

When the undercover journalist asks Dudich if he could make sure that anti-Trump stories make it to the front, he replied, “Oh, we always do.”

As stated in the NYT Ethical Handbook, the goal of the New York Times is to “cover the news as impartially as possible.” It continues in Section 62:

“Journalists have no place on the playing field of politics. Staff members are entitled to vote, but they must do nothing that might raise questions about their professional neutrality or that of The Times.”

Before working at The Times, Dudich worked on the political campaigns of both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Dudich also told the undercover journalist about his personal connection to AntiFa.

“Yeah, I used to be an AntiFa punk once upon a time. So, I had fun. They’d start s**t, I’m like, I get to hit you. I’m so excited.”

Dudich also claims that James Comey, former Director of the FBI, asked him to join AntiFa: “I joined that stuff for them [the FBI]. I was an asset…So it was intelligence gathering, seeing if they were [sic], what their agenda was, whether they’re a threat or not.”

“How’d you meet Comey?” asked the Project Veritas journalist. “He’s my godfather,” Dudich explained. “My dad and mom knew him and his wife for a really long time.”





He later confirms that he is aware of the conflict of interest because of his relationship with Comey: “Well the Comey hearing, I should have recused myself, but I’m not ever telling anybody there [at The Times] that I have a tie with that or else I don’t know if they can keep me on.”

According to the NYT Ethical Handbook, Section 107:

“Staff members may not write about people to whom they are related by blood or marriage or with whom they have close personal relationships, or edit material about such people or make news judgements about them.”

His father claims that the family does not know Comey. “Yeah, he’s embellishing. I don’t know why he would say that…Yeah, I don’t know why…he’s not James Comey’s godson. I don’t even know James Comey.”

When told that his father said he doesn’t know Comey, Dudich changes his story:

Dudich: “He’s not my Godfather.”

Undercover Journalist: “Then why did you say that?”

Dudich: “Eh, I don’t know…It’s a good story.”

“The fact remains that Nick Dudich lies and he’s a gatekeeper at the New York Times,” said Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, “And that fact should be worrisome to the bosses at the paper of record. Who else are they letting spread misinformation in their name?”

