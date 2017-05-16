New York City conservative stalwart Tom Bolan, 92

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2017

Tom Bolan, dedicated conservative and law partner of WorldTribune‘s honorary counsel Roy Cohn, died on May 13 at the age of 92.

Bolan, who also did legal work for the Trump family, was a World War II veteran who flew 35 bomber missions over Germany. In civilian life during the 1950s, he established his reputation as a prosecutor working as assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

He became an influential GOP insider as he and law partner Roy Cohn, a Democrat, cut a wide swath in New York politics for decades.

His broad circle of friends included Ronald Reagan, New York Cardinals John O’Connor and Terence Cooke, Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, William F. Buckley Jr., Donald Trump, Yankees President Randy Levine, Rupert Murdoch, Senator Alfonse D’Amato and George Pataki, among many others.

CNBC host Larry Kudlow, a long-time friend, described Bolan as a “gracious, self-effacing man who mentored and gave very shrewd advice to so many of us.”

“It’s important to remember how instrumental he was to the recovery of conservatism from the ‘50s onward by co-founding the New York Conservative Party and chairing the East Side Conservative Club,” Kudlow said. “They were central points to the revival of conservative thinking and activity.”

A close personal friend of conservative author and commentator William F. Buckley Jr., Bolan helped found the National Review and served on its board of directors for many years.

He was also an avid New York Yankees fan.

Former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner once claimed, “I don’t make a trade unless I talk to him,” according to Bolan’s obituary in the National Review.

