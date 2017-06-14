New pipeline boosts Israel’s natural gas capacity by 30 percent

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2017

Israel continued its “natural gas revolution” on June 13 with the launching of the “Eastern Line” pipeline, which will boost the nation’s natural gas transmission system by 30 percent.

“We are interconnecting the State of Israel lengthwise and widthwise, improving and expanding natural gas transmission throughout the country,” National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz said.

“This way, we will reach more consumers and connect more factories, so that costs will be reduced and we will breathe cleaner air. We are in the midst of a natural gas revolution in Israel, and we will all benefit from it.”

The pipeline was inaugurated in preparation for the development of the Leviathan reservoir, which is expected to begin supplying gas to Israel by the end of 2019.

The Eastern Line will serve as a two-way artery for the transportation of gas from Ramle to the northern community of Elyakim, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The pipeline will enable the connection of new customers along the pipeline to gas, as well as facilitate the flow of gas from the Leviathan reservoir to the local market in the future, officials said.

Up until the inauguration of the Eastern Line, another pipeline called “Sea Line” had served as the single artery for gas flow from Ashdod to the North and the Haifa Bay region, the Jerusalem Post report noted.

