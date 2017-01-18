New files released by FBI may revive criminal charges against Hillary

by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2017

The FBI on Jan. 8 released another 300 documents from its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server that analysts say could spur the revival of criminal charges against the former secretary of state.

The documents, the fifth release of Clinton investigation records from the FBI, deal with the handling of computer hardware collected from Clinton’s lawyers for the investigation and also contain emails from FBI officials discussing the classification of Clinton’s emails.

“The criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton is back front and center now that the FBI has released proof that her failure to safeguard state secrets caused the secrets to fall into the hands of foreign governments, some of which wish the United States ill,” former judge Andrew P. Napolitano wrote for The Washington Times on Jan. 11.

The documents show that Clinton adviser Sidney Blumenthal “was hacked by intelligence agents from at least three foreign governments and that they obtained the emails Mrs. Clinton had sent to him that contained state secrets,” Napolitano wrote, adding that sources believe that the hostile hackers were from Russia and China and the friendly hackers from Israel.

Sen. Jeff Sessions, who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be attorney general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he would step aside from any further investigation of Clinton, acknowledging the possibility the investigation may be opened again.

“One of the metrics that the Justice Department examines in deciding whether to prosecute is an analysis of harm caused by the potential defendant,” Napolitano wrote.

“I have examined the newly released emails, and the state secrets have been whited out. Yet it is clear from the FBI analysis of them that real secrets were exposed by the nation’s chief diplomat — meaning she violated an agreement she signed right after she took office, in which she essentially promised that she would not do what she eventually did.”

