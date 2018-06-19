New D’Souza book: Obama ‘despised people like me’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2018

In 2012, Dinesh D’Souza’s film “2016: Obama’s America”, became the second-highest-grossing political documentary in history.

Following the film’s success, President Barack Obama responded by calling it “a deliberate distortion” of his “record and world view.”

In his new book, “Death of a Nation”, D’Souza writes: “If you strike at the Empire, won’t the Empire strike back? I was obviously the dumbest criminal in America”.

In 2012, D’Souza was indicted for using a “straw donor,” a person who makes illegal contributions to a campaign in the names of others, to make a donation. He was sentenced to five years probation, eight months in a “community confinement center,” weekly counseling sessions and given a $30,000 fine.

President Donald Trump recently pardoned D’Souza.

In “Death of a Nation”, which is also being made into a movie, both out next month, D’Souza writes: “Obama didn’t just despise me; he despised people like me. I was a non-white immigrant born in the same year as Obama, an Ivy League graduate as he was, an American success story just like him, and yet I saw America very differently than he did.”

D’Souza writes: “I came to see my travails as reflecting a larger enterprise, not the demise of my American dream, but the project for the demise of the American dream itself … the death of the American dream is a real possibility. There are very powerful people in America who are working overtime to kill America.”

D’Souza also notes that Obama did little to help African Americans and instead became a “recruiter” to expand the Democratic Party’s “plantation” of voters.

“Clearly blacks are a group that the Democrats now take for granted. Even America’s first African-American president didn’t feel the need to address their plight, other than to keep the benefits flowing to ensure their total dependency on the Democratic Party,” he writes.

