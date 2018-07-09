National survey: Americans, especially Trump supporters, are happy with their lives

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2018

“In an environment where we often hear about partisan rancor, nastiness and divisiveness in American society, it turns out that large majorities of Americans report that they are satisfied with their lives,” said Dr. Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research.

In the survey conducted by East Carolina State University, 68 percent of Americans “expressed satisfaction with their lives.”

But people riding the MAGA train are generally happier with their lives than those who may being hoping it will derail, according to the new poll.

ECU’s Life, Liberty and Happiness Project found that “Those who approve of President Trump’s job performance are more likely than those who disapprove to report being satisfied with their lives.”

ECU said the nationwide survey of more than 1,100 Americans was conducted by mail, Internet and phone in May and June by the university’s Center for Survey Research.

Among the survey’s findings:

Respondents born in 1945 or earlier were the most satisfied at 81 percent.

The least satisfied were Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, at 66 percent.

63 percent of Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, said they were satisfied with their lives.

55 percent of respondents say they “hardly ever” lack companionship, 55 percent hardly ever feel left out and 57 percent hardly ever feel isolated. People who struggle financially are more likely to be lonely.

60 percent believe taxes on the middle class are too high while 40 percent believe taxes on the rich are too low.

56 percent believe recreational marijuana use should be legalized (64 percent Democrat/47 percent Republican).

Just 23 percent of those surveyed have a great deal of trust in the media.

The survey report is available here

