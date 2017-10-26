Mother Of Iranian protester killed In 2009 crackdown said sentenced to prison

Special to WorldTribune.com

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

Shahnaz Akmali’s son, Mostafa Karim Beigi, was killed in the crackdown that followed mass street protests over the disputed June 2009 presidential vote.

A court in Iran has sentenced the mother of a protester killed in a government crackdown in 2009 to a year in prison after convicting her on charges that include spreading “propaganda against the establishment,” people close to her say.

Shahnaz Akmali has also been barred from posting on social media and banned from leaving Iran, people who are familiar with the ruling told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on October 26. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian authorities.

Akmali has been outspoken in the years since his death, making multiple fruitless attempts to seek the prosecution of those responsible.

She had also become active on social media, highlighting alleged human rights abuses by Iranian authorities and calling for the release of political prisoners.

Akmali, 52, was detained in January and later released on bail. It was not clear what triggered her arrest.

Before her arrest, Akmali had complained about state pressure on her and her family, saying that the authorities had warned her to stop her human rights activism.

An Amnesty International spokesperson had told the Guardian newspaper in February that Akmali had been had been detained solely on account of “her courageous human rights work.”

The rights group said in a report issued in August that Iran’s judicial and security bodies have waged a vicious crackdown against human rights defenders, demonizing and imprisoning activists who dare to stand up for people’s rights.

Akmali has 20 days to appeal the verdict and sentence.

