More than 12 active lawsuits target DOJ’s year-long ‘stonewalling’ on Russian investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2018

A government watchdog group on May 31 said it has filed a lawsuit “to expose FISA warrant abuses and the continued stonewalling of Congress relating to the Russia investigation.”

Judicial Watch said it filed the suit after both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI failed to respond to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on Feb. 9 seeking:

Any records of communications between DOJ officials and Members of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary (“USSCJ”) and/or their staff members regarding USSCJ’s attempts to acquire the applications and renewals for FISA warrants against Carter Page and any other members of President Trump’s presidential campaign, as well as any records relating to or forming the basis of those FISA warrant applications/renewals from June 1, 2016 to the present.

Any records of communications between DOJ officials and Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (“HPSCI”) and/or their staff members, regarding HPSCI’s attempts to acquire the applications and renewals for FISA warrants against Carter Page and any other members of President Trump’s presidential campaign, as well as any records relating to or forming the basis of those FISA warrant applications and renewals from June 1, 2016 to the present.

“The Deep State doesn’t want Congress, Judicial Watch or the American people to know the full extent of its abuses targeting the Trump campaign and now President Trump,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

Judicial Watch noted that “Over the last year, the DOJ and FBI have withheld or stonewalled on documents about the FISA court warrants targeting of the Trump campaign, Spygate documents, the Clinton-DNC anti-Trump dossier, the genesis of the Obama’s Trump-Russia investigation, the Clinton email investigation, and anti-Trump FBI text messages.”

Judicial Watch said it currently has more than a dozen active lawsuits relating to the DOJ “cover-up of the abuses and the stonewalling of Congress related to the year-long Mueller investigation into alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election.”

On Feb. 2, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released a memo detailing government surveillance abuse during the 2016 campaign. This memo points out that the “minimally corroborated” Trump dossier authored by ex-British spy Christopher Steele and paid for by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee (DNC) was an essential part of the FBI and DOJ’s application for surveillance warrants to spy on Page.

