Molestation charges against Kevin Spacey not news for MSM: He’s gay

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2017

Looks like Harvey Weinstein missed an opportunity to have the mainstream media downplay the allegations against him. He should have come out as gay.

That’s how the MSM treated the news of a child molestation accusation against actor Kevin Spacey after Spacey tweeted he would live his life as a gay man.

The media put “a major focus on Spacey’s sexuality” over the allegation made by actor Anthony Rapp, Mediaite reported on Oct. 30.

Rapp alleges that, in 1986, Spacey tried to “seduce” him at a party. Rapp was 14-years-old at the time and Spacey was 26.

Spacey said in a statement that he did not remember the encounter, but offered Rapp an apology and later on confirmed that he was gay.

ABC News then published an article with the following headline: “ ‘I choose now to live as a gay man’: Kevin Spacey comes out in emotional tweet”.

Amid a torrent of criticism, ABC later changed the headline to “ ‘I choose now to live as a gay man’: Kevin Spacey comes out amid harassment allegations”.

Reuters reported the story with the headline “Actor Kevin Spacey declares he lives life as a gay man”.

The Reuters article didn’t mention Rapp until the third paragraph. It has since been edited.

Business Insider first went with the headline: “Kevin Spacey comes out as gay after actor accuses him of sexual misconduct”.

It later changed the headline to: “Kevin Spacey apologizes after accusation of sexual misconduct, comes out as gay”.

The New York Daily News tweeted: “Kevin Spacey announced Sunday night that he will ‘live as a gay man’ ”.

While the article mentions Rapp early on, it’s not until the fifth paragraph where it goes into detail about Rapp’s accusation against Spacey.

