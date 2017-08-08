Modern-day Christian prophets warn Trump and nation are under ‘demonic’ attack

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2017

The Left is engaged in full-fledged spiritual warfare against the United States and its duly-elected commander in chief, contends Pastor Carl Gallups, one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal Christian supporters.

“We are in the throes of an attempted takeover of this nation,” Gallups says.

“The constitutional republic, the national sovereignty, the military might and the economic engine has to go away or the globalists can’t seize control,” said Gallups, author of the new book “When the Lion Roars”. “We’re watching all of that in action. It’s spiritual and it’s demonic.”

Gallups continued: “We’ve got a president that wants secure borders, and the powers that be won’t allow him to do it. We’ve got a shadow government that’s been trying to destroy us for decades telling him what to do. We’re on the brink, folks!”

Gallups noted much of that “action” comes in the form of violent protests in the streets and attacks on Trump supporters, the attempted assassination of a Republican congressman and calls by well-known left-wing activists for “jihad”.

In recent media appearances, Gallups has said the depraved opposition to the president was predicted in the Scriptures.

“The Bible speaks in the last days of being given over to a depraved mind, of truth being thrown to the ground, eventually there will come the man of lawlessness, who the world will gather around and say … this man is like God,” the pastor recently said on “The Jim Bakker Show.”

“There will be a generation like us that sees that, I don’t know if it’s us, but this is what I’m saying, it’s complex. This is what’s happening before our eyes … truth has been turned upside-down.”

Chris Buskirk, co-author with Seth Leibsohn of the new book “American Greatness: How Conservatism Inc. Missed the 2016 Election & What the D.C. Establishment Needs to Learn,” pointed to President Trump’s recent speech in Poland in defense of Western civilization as proof the president understands the fundamental issues of the day.





“This is somebody who gets it,” he told World Net Daily. “This is somebody who understands that Western civilization is uniquely valuable and the United States has a leading role to play in Western civilization and in the defense of Western civilization. When I heard the president’s speech in Poland, I thought to myself, ‘This is better than I ever thought!’ And I thought he was going to be really good! So it’s really exceeded all expectations.”

Buskirk added: “I thought the speech was fantastic. [But] I’m looking at something on [the left-wing website] Vox right now and they are saying, ‘Trump’s speech in Poland sounded like an alt-right manifesto’ and underneath that they have a quote from the speech where he says, ‘for family, for freedom, for country and for God.’ Now, I heard that and, of course, I was thrilled to hear him say those words yesterday. Now you look at Vox.com, a very left-wing outlet, and this is what they think ‘alt-right’ is. ‘For family?’ ‘For freedom?’ ‘For country?’ ‘For God?’ I guess they’re opposed to all those things.

““Most people in this country, when they hear ‘for family, for freedom, for country and for God,’ they think that’s America, and they’re thrilled to hear the president talk about it in unapologetic terms with a confidence and really a swagger that we need to get back. And you know, you can tell something about a man from who his enemies are. Washington Post, Vox, The Atlantic, CNN, MSNBC – they hated it. That should tell you everything you need to know.”

