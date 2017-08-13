Meteorologist: Global temperatures cooler now than when Al Gore won Nobel Prize

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2017

Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel” is being greeted by some very inconvenient data.

“Al Gore was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize based on warnings of future events – the same future events that have not happened,” meteorologist Joe Bastardi of Weatherbell Analytics said.

“The fact is that global temperatures from 2006-2007 – while Gore was basking in the glory of his apocalypse-driven fame – were warmer than they are now, and we are still falling off the Super El Niño peak. Additionally, much of the time in-between was lower than what it was in the run-up to ‘An Inconvenient Truth.’ ”

Meanwhile, the UK’s Daily Mail reported that “An Inconvenient Sequel” made “less than original – despite appearing on more than TWICE as many screens.”

Not much box office mojo for the former vice president, who had pleaded with his followers to pack movie theaters to send a message to “Trump and the other climate deniers.”

Bastardi added: “I am glad Al Gore has his new movie out. It reminded me of Irena Sendler, who he beat out for the Nobel Prize. Because it gave me a chance to write on someone whose story should be known and once again expose someone who has gotten rich off something that can’t hold a candle to the bravery of people in the era that Irena Sendler exemplified…Just what did she do? Irena Sendler ‘was a Polish woman who, along with her underground network, rescued 2,500 Jewish children in Poland during World War II. Many of this number were already outside of the Ghetto and in hiding.’ ”

Looks like it has not been a good month for Gore.

As Climate Depot reported on Aug. 2, the former vice president’s lavish home in Nashville uses “up to 34 times the national average” of energy “despite costly green renovations.”

The National Center for Public Policy Research obtained Gore’s electricity usage information through public records requests and conversations with the Nashville Electric Service (NES) and found that Gore’s home guzzles more electricity in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years.

